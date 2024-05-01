Reps of various religions, traditions in Azerbaijan maintain peace and harmony - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Representatives of various religions and traditions in Azerbaijan have always lived in peace and harmony, the country's Minister of Culture Adil Karimli said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 5th Ministerial Meeting themed "Harmony of diversity: promoting intercultural dialogue for global cultural revival" within the framework of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

“We, as a state, try to pursue a balanced policy in this regard when cultural and religious differences arise,” the minister emphasized.

To note, the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has kicked off in Baku.

A total of 700 guests from around the globe are convening for the forum centered on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity."

Among the diverse participants hailing from over 100 nations, ministerial figures and representatives from the cultural ministries of 60 countries, along with 28 international organizations, will be in attendance. The agenda includes 10 panel discussions and four plenary sessions.

This significant event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is a collaborative effort with esteemed international bodies such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ICESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

The event is set to run from May 1 through 3.

