Turkmenistan's drive for export growth and import substitution intensifies

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 1. Turkmenistan is striving to increase the volume of exports to foreign countries as well as the production of import-substituting products, Trend reports.

According to the official source, this was said during a meeting of representatives of the State Plant Quarantine Service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan, the State Association of the Livestock and Poultry Industry, Turkmenstandardlary Main State Service, Turkmenistan Railway and Turkmenistan Airlines, the Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan JSC, representatives of a number of transport and logistics companies, specialists from the from the Ashgabat City Committee of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, as well as private entrepreneurs.

A question concerning the implementation of state programs to boost exports and create import-substituting goods, as well as the actions of Turkmenistan's State Customs Service to encourage the growth of the nation's export potential, was raised during the meeting.

In this regard, the agenda of the meeting included innovations in customs legislation as well as topical issues related to the implementation of foreign economic activity.

Customs officials provided detailed information on the benefits provided by law for domestic exporters as well as on the prospects for switching to paperless customs clearance in connection with the implementation of the 'Single Window for Export-Import Operations' project.

Meanwhile, the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan has successfully implemented the 1st stage of digitalization, including the electronic declaration of the UNCTAD Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA), and is effectively working on the 2nd stage, the development of a 'Single Window' for export-import operations.

The proposals developed by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) for the implementation of the third stage of digitalization of customs authorities in Turkmenistan were considered at a recent meeting of representatives of the customs service and UNCTAD.