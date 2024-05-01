Delegation of Tajikistan to attend ADB Annual Meeting in Georgia

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 1. A delegation from Tajikistan will attend the 57th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Tbilisi, Georgia, which kicks off tomorrow and will address key development challenges facing the Asia-Pacific region, including climate change, artificial intelligence, and green globalization, Trend reports.

The Tajik government delegation, led by First Deputy Prime Minister Hokim Kholiqzoda, who also serves as Tajikistan's ADB Governor, comprises Sulton Rahimzoda, Chairman of the State Committee on Investment and State Property Management, acting as Tajikistan's alternate ADB Governor.

To note, Georgia is hosting ADB's annual meeting for the first time. The meeting, to be held from May 2 through May 5, on the theme "Bridge to the Future," will bring together finance ministers, central bank governors, senior government officials, and representatives of the private sector, academia, media, and civil society from 68 ADB countries.

Since joining ADB in 1998, Tajikistan has received more than $2.6 billion in aid from the bank, with over $2 billion in the form of grants. ADB's Tajikistan Partnership Strategy 2021-2025 centers on three key areas: implementing structural reforms to enhance resource allocation and mobilization, boosting productivity through investment in human capital development, and elevating living standards by investing in the domestic economy.

