Azerbaijan counts mines found in liberated territories in April

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Last month, 141 anti-tank, 191 anti-personnel mines, and 2,502 unexploded rounds of ammunition were found and neutralized in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told Trend.

According to the information, a total of 6,038.9 hectares of land have been demined.

Demining operations are carried out by employees of the Agency, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.

