Turkmen private business to build administrative building for Communications Center

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 1. Baş Bina Enterprise will design and build an administrative building for the Communication Center in Turkmenbashi city in the Balkan region of Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

According to an official source, the decree authorizing the Turkmenaragatnashyk Agency (Turkmen Communications) to conclude a contract with a private enterprise was signed by President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

This will improve the working conditions of communication workers while also changing the appearance of the region to address the 'Program of the President of Turkmenistan for the socio-economic development of the country in 2022-2028,' the document says.

Construction is set to commence in June 2024, with the fully operating facility and landscaped nearby property expected to be commissioned in September 2026. The financing will be done using Turkmenaragatnashyk Agency's own finances.

Meanwhile, recently, the Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Mammetkhan Chakiyev, said that, to date, the growth rate of services provided by the Turkmenaragatnashyk Agency from January through March this year amounted to 11 percent.

The Turkmenaragatnashyk" agency is a state institution that engages in the implementation of state policy in communications, space, cyber security, and the digital economy, as well as exercising control over it within its jurisdiction.