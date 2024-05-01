Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkmenistan Airlines launches additional flight to Kuala Lumpur

Transport Materials 1 May 2024
Aman Bakiyev
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 1. Turkmenistan Airlines has launched an additional weekly flight between Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) and Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) since the beginning of May, Trend reports.

According to the airline, the new flight will be operated every Tuesday, increasing the frequency of flights by the Turkmen airline to the Malaysian capital.

The decision to launch an additional flight was made in order to meet the growing demand for air transportation between the two countries.

The cost of a one-way ticket from Ashgabat to Kuala Lumpur is 7,000 Turkmen manat ($1998), and the return flight is 7,035 Turkmen manat ($2007).

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan Airlines earlier this year announced plans to launch flights from Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, to a number of new destinations, such as Milan (Italy), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam).

This year, Turkmenistan Airlines intends to fly to 14 international destinations in 12 countries around the world.

