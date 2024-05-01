Azerbaijani FM holds meeting with UNESCO's permanent reps of member countries and heads of National Commissions (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with permanent representatives of the UNESCO member states who arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the VI World Forum of Intercultural Dialogue, as well as with the heads of the National Commissions of Türkiye, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Malta for UNESCO, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation within UNESCO, preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), as well as the current regional situation.

Bayramov noted that international projects implemented within the framework of the Baku Process initiated by Azerbaijan, including the World Forum for Intercultural Dialogue, are an indicator of the country's importance and contribution to cooperation among cultures. It was mentioned that the implementation of the mentioned projects within the framework of cooperation with international partners, including UNESCO, as well as active participation in them, is a source of satisfaction.

Detailing the work done to mobilize international efforts to combat global climate change within the framework of the country's chairmanship of COP29, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister stressed the importance of climate education and cooperation in this direction.

Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about the normalization efforts and peacebuilding in the region in the post-conflict period, as well as the restoration of cultural heritage, which was destroyed during the Armenian occupation and is already a thing of the past.

The Minister informed the sides about the priorities of Azerbaijan's foreign policy and views on several regional issues.

The meeting also witnessed an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest and answers to the queries of the parties.

