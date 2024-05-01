Price of gas in European market goes up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The European market has witnessed an increase in the price of gas by about six percent on April 30, Trend reports.

Currently, the price of one 1,000 cubic meters of gas at the London ICE exchange amounts to $324. The price increase is mainly caused by the cold weather in April and growing tensions in the Middle East.

To note, the gas price stood at $306 per 1,000 cubic meters on March 28.

In December 2023, the average price per 1000 cubic meters of gas in Europe was approximately $408. However, in January of this year, it dropped to $337, followed by a further decrease to $288 in February. March saw an average of $302, and in April, the price rose slightly to $320.

The European Union's underground gas storage facilities are currently about 62 percent full.

