Western Azerbaijan Community condemns statement of UN expert group on human rights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. The Western Azerbaijan Community has condemned the biased appeal of the UN expert group on human rights of August 7, 2023, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement, Trend reports.

"According to the UN Code of Conduct for Human Rights Experts, all statements must be supported by facts, evidence, and credible sources." The Western Azerbaijan Community regrets that specialists who violated the rule of conduct have become victims of the recent anti-Azerbaijani campaign by various circles. Furthermore, the Western Azerbaijan Community urges on UN experts to retain their independence and impartiality in compliance with the code of conduct," the statement read.

"The content of the statement, which contains such expressions as "blockade" and "humanitarian crisis", gives grounds to say that the UN experts are completely unaware of the issue on which they express their opinion.

Armenia has deported a community of Western Azerbaijanis from their native lands, but this has not attracted the attention of the international community, including the UN. This highlights that double standards and politicization regarding human rights are unacceptable.

The inclusion of a number of inappropriate political messages in the statement of the UN human rights experts once again indicates that they exceed their mandate by receiving instructions from external sources," said the statement.

The Western Azerbaijan Community urges UN experts to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries and not use incorrect terminology and toponyms.