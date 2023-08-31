Türkiye can play constructive role in normalizing relations between Baku, Yerevan - Russian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Russia is interested in the implementation of all the agreements reached between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan following a meeting in Moscow, Trend reports.

“Moscow is interested in implementing all the agreements that have been reached between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia since November 2022, including on unblocking communications and post-conflict reconstruction. We are convinced that Türkiye can play a constructive and useful role in these efforts,” Sergey Lavrov said.