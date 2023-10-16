Azerbaijan curtails Armenianism as political project - Russian political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Vivek Ramaswamy, a contender for the US presidency, is a radical supporter of former US President Donald Trump, said to Trend, Maxim Shevchenko, a well-known Russian political analyst, TV host and public figure.

"This person is assisting Trump and the Republicans who are supporting Trump in regaining power. They are extreme liberals. Liberals are not necessarily those who support alternative lifestyles, as we frequently assume. Liberalism is considerably more complex than that. The center of global liberalism is located in Republican America. And it will never forgive Azerbaijan for destroying Armenianism's political project. This global liberal imperialist community is led by the United States, with France playing a close secon," he noted.

According to him, Azerbaijan has curtailed Armenianism as a political project beyond a microscopic state from 2020 to 2023.

"The U.S. and France will continue to attack Azerbaijan, which has become an enemy for them. Because Azerbaijan was able to do what no one else could do," the political scientist added.

To note, the other day US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy made accusations against Azerbaijan and showed footage of the Armenian attack on Ganja and on Barda as so-called proof.