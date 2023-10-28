President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to President of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, following numerous human casualties as a result of a fire at a mine in the Karaganda region of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich,

I was saddened by the news of heavy casualties caused by a fire at a mine in the Kazakhstan’s Karaganda region.

I share your sorrow over this tragedy, extend my deep condolences on behalf of myself and all the people of Azerbaijan to You, families and loved ones of those killed and all the people of Kazakhstan, and wish recovery to the injured.

May Allah rest their souls in peace!"