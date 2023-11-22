Baku hosts inauguration of Organization of Islamic Cooperation's Labor Center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The opening ceremony of the Labor Center of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

The session has begun with the reading of the Koran verses.

The event was opened by the Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev with an introductory speech.

The minister recalled that in April 2013, while receiving the heads of delegations from OIC member countries attending the II Conference of Labor Ministers in Baku, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took the initiative to establish an OIC Labor Center with headquarters in Baku.

The OIC member countries unanimously endorsed this initiative.

