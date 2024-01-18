Azerbaijani parliament's committee calls on government to impose sanctions against France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The Azerbaijani Parliament Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Relations has proposed imposing sanctions against France, Trend reports.

This matter was reflected in the statement adopted by the committee following the anti-Azerbaijani resolution of the French Senate.

The committee, taking into account the ongoing anti-Azerbaijani activities of France, appealed to the government of Azerbaijan with a call to impose sanctions against France and at the same time proposed to freeze any assets in Azerbaijan if they were discovered among French officials.

Meanwhile, discussions were held on January 17 in the French Senate regarding the bipartisan resolution proposed on December 1, 2023. The resolution aims to condemn the so-called "military aggression" in Karabakh and "prevent further attempts of aggression against the Republic of Armenia and violations of territorial integrity" and also calls for guarantees of the right of the Armenian population of Karabakh to return.

