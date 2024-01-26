Europe's double standards towards Azerbaijan, Türkiye not to change - analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Azerbaijan and Türkiye, while defining their roadmaps for the future, realize Europe's double standards will never change and act in accordance with them, political analyst of the Turkish 'Takvim' newspaper Ekrem Kiziltas said, Trend reports.

“The attitude of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) towards Azerbaijan is not surprising, given the general attitude of Europe. Since Europe considers itself the pinnacle of civilization, it protects only those who are like it and excludes others. Europe’s double standards towards universal human values ​​are also commonly known,” noted Kiziltas.

According to him, the latest attitude of PACE towards Azerbaijan is one of the clearest examples of this.

“If we are talking about Armenia, then, despite the efforts of Azerbaijan, PACE, like the entire West, prefers to act in favor of the Armenians,” he added.

On January 24, in the face of current unbearable atmosphere of racism, Azerbaijanophobia and Islamophobia in the PACE, the delegation of Azerbaijan decided to cease its engagement with and presence at the PACE until further notice.

