Detention of leaders of separatist regime in Karabakh stands as one of greatest successes - Azerbaijan's SSS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. One of the greatest successes achieved by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan in 2023 is the work it has done to bring to justice the leaders of the separatist-criminal junta regime in Karabakh and provide a legal assessment of their bloody crimes, the head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Ali Nagiyev, said during a speech at a solemn event held today on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the creation of the security agencies of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

To note, the State Security Service is the principle domestic intelligence agency and secret police of Azerbaijan, created out of the 2015 dissolution of the Ministry of National Security. The service was established by Presidential Decree 706 of December 14, 2015, issued by President Ilham Aliyev.