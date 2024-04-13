EU is Azerbaijan’s biggest supporter when it comes to de-mining - Delphine Pronk (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. EU is Azerbaijan’s biggest supporter when it comes to de-mining, Chair of the Political and Security Committee of the European Union Delphine Pronk wrote on her page on X, Trend reports.

"Proud to make a difference: the EU is Azerbaijan’s biggest supporter when it comes to de-mining. By training an all-female de-mining team, the EU helps to increase the role women play in security. Time has come for concrete steps to ensure peace and stability in the region. The EU is ready to deepen cooperation and continue supporting peace efforts,” she wrote.