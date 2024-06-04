Azerbaijan has proven to be a reliable partner in supplying gas to many countries - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Shahdeniz has put an end to the gas shortage in Azerbaijan, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening of the 29th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition - Caspian Oil & Gas and the 12th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition - Caspian Power as part of the Baku Energy Week at the Baku Expo Center, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan is increasing its gas exports, adding: “it will most probably exceed 24 billion cubic meters. We have eight countries, which are recipients of Azerbaijani gas. Azerbaijan has proven to be a reliable partner in supplying gas to many countries.”