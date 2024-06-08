President Ilham Aliyev invites President of Egypt to COP29

CAIRO, Egypt, June 8. I invited President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to the COP29 conference in Baku and I am glad my invitation was accepted, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliye said in a press statement with Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, in Cairo on June 8, Trend reports.

"Last year, we welcomed President El-Sisi in Azerbaijan, and this year I am visiting Egypt. This shows that our political dialogue is of regular nature. We agreed to continue this political dialogue. I have invited President El-Sisi to the COP29 conference in Baku, and I am glad that my invitation has been accepted. At the same time, I stated that Egypt's presidency and hosting of COP27 was a great success. On this occasion, I congratulated my colleague. I also enquired about Egypt's experience in this field and our representatives are in constant contact," said President Ilham Aliyev.