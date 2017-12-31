Azerbaijani musician Chingiz Sadykhov dies in US

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31

An outstanding musician, talented pianist of Azerbaijan Chingiz Sadikhov died in the USA, AZERTAC reported.

Sadikhov was born on April 5, 1929 in the city of Baku. He graduated from Bul-Bul Musical School in Baku and Azerbaijani State Conservatory. Mr. Sadykhov further studied for PhD degree in Moscow Conservatory under professor Goldenveyser.

Sadikhov was awarded the honorary titles of Honored and People's Artist of Azerbaijan.

