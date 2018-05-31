Major entertainment center to appear on Baku Boulevard (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

Caspian Waterfront, a large entertainment center on the Baku Seaside Boulevard, will open this year, said Tim Carran, a director at Chapman Taylor company, which designed the center, the CLAD global website reported.

He said that the company is nearing completion of an entertainment, retail, leisure and dining destination in Azerbaijan, on a 120,000 square meters area.

“The range of retail and leisure options on offer, particularly the world-class entertainment areas, will be very diverse and will create a very enjoyable environment for people of all generations," he said.

The studio first designed the project as a convention center. However, the concept was later changed. According to the idea of Chapman Taylor, the center should turn into one of the symbols of Baku.

Caspian Waterfront will feature an eight angled glass facade, inspired by the eight-pointed star on Azerbaijan’s national flag.

