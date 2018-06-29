Food in Azerbaijan to pass state registration through "ASAN" system

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Starting from July 1, the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency will begin to supervise food security, as well veterinary and phytosanitary areas in the country, said the Chairman of the Food Safety Agency Goshgar Tahmazli.

The state registration of food products will be carried out by the "ASAN" Service, he said.

"The products manufactured at the enterprises will undergo international examination, after which they will be evaluated by the experts and sent to the laboratory," Tahmazli said.

He added that starting from July 1, the Ministry of Agriculture will start vaccination in the veterinary sphere.

"At the same time, operations on spraying plants with medicines will also begin," he said.

