Graduation Day of UNEC (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

Trend:

The awesome “Graduation Day”of UNEC, distinguished with the specific educational traditions was memorable with many innovations. The solemn ceremony at the ‘Inter Stadium” started with sounding the national anthem.

The management of the university, the academic-teaching staff, alumni and along with the parents, the state officials, Members of Parliament, foreign guests, public figures, honorary alumni of UNEC and thw applicants who had received 700 points on the II speciality group participated in the event.

The rector of UNEC, professor Adalat Muradov congratulated the graduates, called this day the reporting moment: “Today we are reporting on the future of 3468 young people had been entrusted to us by Mr. President, the Minister of Education, the the business world, parents and the whole society. We are confident that, our graduates will hold the position within the top professsionals in the business world, play an active role in the socio-economic life of Azerbaijan, contribute to the diversified development of the country and will fulfill their duties in the face of Motherland”.

A.Muradov said that, the knowledge and values gained by the UNEC graduates would be the a guide on the road leading to their success: “Being the UNEC family, as well as our other graduates, we will proudly keep the eye on your achievements!”

The chairman of the Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Azerbaijan Vugar Gulmmadov expressing his satisfaction with being invited to the university he had studied 25 years ago, as an honorary graduate, congratulated the young people on the occasion of being the graduate of the largest economy oriented university of the South Caucasus.

V. Gulmammadov, noting that, the country has constantly needed in the educated and talented young people, the economists, and drawing the attention to the fact that, UNEC has fulfilled these requirements properly, he said that he was proudly following the success of UNEC achieved in the recent years, taking the places in the international rankings and the coopertaion with the influential universities of the world: “It is nice that, today amiong the graduates there are the first graduates of the dual diploma program of UNEC and the Montpellier University of France”.

The head of the International Relations Office of the Montpellier University of France, the head of the “International Business Engineeering” Master’s Program and the “International Management and Businss” Bachelor’s Programs, professor Gilles Sere de Lanauze coming to Azerbaijan for participoating in the “Graduation Day”, called the successsful the coopertion between Azerbaijan and France in the field of education praiseworthy. Speaking about the importance of the dual degree diploma program of UNEC and the Montpellier University, the guest expressed nhis satisfaction with this coopertaion. He said that, he was interested in developing the successful coopertaion between the Montpellier University and UNEC in other areas, as well.

Then, the first graduates of the program were awarded the diplomas of the Montpellier University.

Sabina Najafzadeh, the graduate of the International School of Economics, whose name had been engraved on the honorary stone of UNEC according to the university’s tradition, as she had received the highest grade point (98.53), spoke about the advantages of becoming the student of UNEC. She noted that, the UNEC had created all the conditions for the studebts to get the higher educaion meeting the requirements of the international standards. S. Najafzadeh, whose name had been written as the successful student in the history of the university, noted that she was proud of being the UNEC graduate.

S. Najafzadeh handed over the flag of UNEC to the III year student who had received the highest grade points and she promised on behalf of 3468 graduates.

Under the sounding of anthem of UNEC, the deans of the faculties awarded the graduates who had received the highest grade points in the faculty. Then, the traditional “throwing caps” ceremony was held.

In the event, the presenter of which was the People’s artist of Azerbaijan Murad Dadashov the Honoured artist Roya Aykhan congratulated the students on the occasion of their graduation. The popular singer Rauf and DJ China made the “Graduation day” unforgettable for the young people with the dynamic songs.

In the 2017/18 academic year, 3468 alumni graduated from the UNEC. 2770 of them are the bachelors and 698 are the magistrates. 226 of graduates completed their education with honors diploma.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news