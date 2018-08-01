10th Gabala International Music Festival officially opens (PHOTO)

Gabala, Azerbaijan, August 1

Trend:

The 10th Gabala International Music Festival has officially started with a solemn open-air ceremony at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center.

Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of Culture and Gilan Holding, the festival will feature world-renowned conductors, performers and bands from Azerbaijan, Russia, Israel, USA, Switzerland, Austria, Cuba, Hungary, Turkey, Spain, Italy and Georgia.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, UNESCO and ISESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva`s message of congratulation to the festival participants was read out at the ceremony.

Chairman of the Council of Elders Fattah Heydarov and rector of Baku Music Academy, Artistic Director of the Gabala International Music Festival Farhad Badalbayli described the festival as a landmark event in the country`s cultural life.

The ceremony continued with a concert of Azerbaijan State Symphonic Orchestra.

