Winners of final day of International Tournament "GymBala" in Rhythmic Gymnastics awarded (PHOTO)

20 August 2018 00:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

Trend:

A ceremony to award the winners of final day of the International Tournament "GymBala" was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Within the two-day event, gymnasts included into 2011-2013, 2008-2010, 2006-2007, 2003-2005 age categories are compete in the individual program, while gymnasts born in 2011-2013, 2008-2010, 2006-2007 and 2003-2005 are tested their strengths within teams in group exercises.

At the competitions, where along with the experienced gymnasts, young gymnasts also took part, participants compete for the medals both in the All-Around and Apparatus Finals.

Together with the representatives of Azerbaijan, gymnasts from Kazakhstan, Hungary, Ukraine and Egypt also participated in the summer’s last gymnastics event.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Category news
GymBala International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics: best moments (PHOTO)
Society 19 August 21:34
Azerbaijani gymnast: I dedicate victory to my coach
Society 19 August 14:46
Azerbaijan’s gymnast pleased with grabbing medals at GymBala Int’l Tournament
Society 19 August 14:14
Second day of Int’l rhythmic gymnastics tournament GymBala kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 19 August 11:46
First day of International Tournament "GymBala" in Rhythmic Gymnastics ends (PHOTO)
Society 18 August 22:59
Winners of first day of International Tournament "GymBala" in Rhythmic Gymnastics awarded (PHOTO)
Society 18 August 21:00
Latest
4.8-magnitude quake jolts central Turkey
Turkey 19 August 23:29
Imported gasoline prices changed in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 19 August 23:00
Iranian leader appoints new Air Force commander
Politics 19 August 22:25
Death toll from Ebola outbreak in DRС climbs to 49
Other News 19 August 21:55
GymBala International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics: best moments (PHOTO)
Society 19 August 21:34
Minor injuries reported after new tremor rocks Indonesia's Lombok
Other News 19 August 21:00
Afghanistan announces Muslim Eid holiday ceasefire with Taliban
Other News 19 August 20:11
Japanese-Turkish consortium to commission gas chemical complex on Turkmen coast of Caspian
Oil&Gas 19 August 19:23
Kazakhstan to complete formalities for sea borders after delimitation of Caspian Sea
Economy news 19 August 19:01