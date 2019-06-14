Open Doors Day to be held in Azerbaijan's military units

14 June 2019 14:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

Trend:

On the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Open Doors Day will be held for parents and relatives of soldiers in all military units of the Azerbaijani Army on the eve of the Armed Forces Day on June 22 at 10:00, Trend reports referring to the country's Defense Ministry.

The event will be held to enhance public control, ensure transparency, strengthen unity between the army and the people, improve the fruitfulness of working with families of soldiers.

Relatives of soldiers and members of the public will get acquainted with the housing and living conditions created in military units, as well as will visit official, administrative buildings, soldiers' barracks, and mess halls.

During the Open Doors Day, it is planned to hold meetings of the command of military units with parents, during which all issues they are interested in will be discussed. The concert programs and other cultural events will also be organized.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani military pilots prevent enemy's provocation (VIDEO)
Politics 13 June 13:48
Artillerymen of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan army demonstrate high professionalism (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 4 June 12:19
Azerbaijan's defense minister holds official meeting on results of large-scale exercises
Politics 24 May 20:56
Azerbaijani Defense Minister instructs to suppress enemy's attempts to commit provocation (PHOTO, VIDEO)
Politics 23 May 11:43
As part of Azerbaijani army exercises, support points have been created in field (VIDEO)
Politics 22 May 15:24
Azerbaijan's military bands to organize performances on May 9
Society 8 May 18:16
Latest
Turkmenistan to host cybersecurity forum
ICT 14:42
Investments in Azerbaijan's fixed capital down
Finance 14:36
Salaries rising in Azerbaijan
Economy 14:34
British School in Baku introduces new "Foundation Program"
Business 14:30
International Energy Agency expects oil consumption to increase in 2020
Oil&Gas 14:16
Croatia's tourism industry calls for more foreign workers
Other News 14:10
Azerbaijani parliament adopts law on state budget execution for 2018 in second reading
Politics 14:05
Expert: North–South Corridor to increase political bonuses for Moscow, Baku, Tehran
Commentary 14:03
Turkmen Communications Agency preparing tender to develop internet, mobile communications
Central Asia 13:59