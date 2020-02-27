Turkish Airlines suspends flights to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

Trend:

Turkish Airlines has suspended flights to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Turkish Airlines’ Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee lker Ayci, Trend reports Feb. 27.

In turn, Head of the Baku office of Turkish Airlines Seyfulla Ilyas noted that a total of four flights to Nakhchivan have been canceled.

“This is a step taken as part of the fight against coronavirus,” Ilyas added.

The head of the Baku office of Turkish Airlines said that flights to Baku and Ganja are carried out on schedule.

Flights to Saudi Arabia and Iran have been also suspended, according to the report.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 245 people have been infected, 26 people have already died.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The disease in Iran has already spread to at least fifteen Iranian provinces.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

Meanwhile, the WHO (World Health Organization) has offered its help to Iran, providing certain medicine to the infected.