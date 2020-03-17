Operational Headquarters: Entry to Baku, Sumgayit, Absheron region limited
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17
Trend:
In connection with preventive measures on the spread of coronavirus infection (COVİD-19), entry to Baku and Sumgayit cities as well as to Absheron region is limited, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.
