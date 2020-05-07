Azerbaijani minister talks about non-resumption of educational process from June 1 (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:26)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The educational process is not planned to be resumed from June 1 in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Education Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Bayramov made the remark in Baku at the briefing in the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on May 7.

Having prepared a document on holding mass events at educational institutions, the State Examination Center submitted it to the Cabinet of Ministers, the minister said.

“It is expected to be approved soon,” he noted.