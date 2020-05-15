Azerbaijan may export medical masks, protective clothing (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Society 15 May 2020 15:35 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:

Gilan Textile Park LLC’s two enterprises producing medical masks and protective overalls opened in Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit city on May 12, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

For the first time, Gilan Textile Park LLC has begun to produce protective overalls; the daily production volume is planned to reach 6,000.

“Presently, the products are manufactured for the domestic market,” Director General of Gilan Textile Park LLC Mehriban Akhundova told Trend. "The products are made of non-woven material - high density polypropylene with a polyethylene protective membrane, which, in turn, improves the quality of products. So, the fabric is light, durable, waterproof and resistant to chemicals.”

“The manufactured protective coveralls protect users from viruses, infections, harmful chemicals or products, and processes that can cause vulnerability,” the director general said. “There is a great demand for these products in the world. Therefore, after meeting the local demand, medical masks and protective overalls are planned to be exported. Some 210 workers are involved in the production process in the enterprise.”

Akhundova stressed that the enterprise has begun to produce disposable three-layer masks.

“The middle layer consists of synthetic fabric,” the director general said. “They are resistant to various viruses and infections. At the initial stage, the enterprise plans to produce 140,000 masks daily.”

“Additional equipment will be installed here till late May, which, in turn, will increase the production capacity,” Akhundova said. “Thus, this indicator will be increased in stages up to 300,000 pieces. Thirty employees have been involved in the production process. After installing the additional equipment, the number of employees will reach 50 people."

“The majority of the workers at the factory are women,” the director general said. “There are the cutting, sewing, packaging and quality control departments. Most workers live in Sumgayit. If the need for products increases in the future, then we may purchase additional equipment and increase the number of employees."

The need for medical masks and protective clothing has sharply increased in the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, therefore, there is a big shortage of these products in many countries.

The entire work in connection with the prevention of the coronavirus pandemic being carried out from the first days in Azerbaijan is under the constant supervision of President Aliyev.

Therefore, Azerbaijan has begun to manufacture the products, which are important in terms of protecting people's health and preventing the spread of infections. The commissioning of these enterprises ultimately shows that Azerbaijan thoroughly protects the public health at the state level.

