Work of museums, exhibition halls to be restored in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15

Trend:

The work of museums and exhibition halls will be restored in Azerbaijan from 00:00 (GMT+4) on May 18, Trend reports on May 15 referring to the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The decision was made proceeding from the sanitary-epidemiological situation, the total number of infected people and the dynamics of patients' recovery.

Taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan in connection with coronavirus infection, the total number of infected people in the country and the dynamics of patients' recovery, a decision was made to remove a number of restrictions within the special quarantine regime.