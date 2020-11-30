Azerbaijan to commission road connecting Tartar and Sugovushan in coming days - ANAMA (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The work is being intensively conducted to demine the liberated Azerbaijani territories and, first of all, humanitarian corridors are being created, Head of the Operational Headquarters of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Idris Ismayilov said during the briefing, Trend reports on Nov. 30.

“Presently, the road connecting Tartar and Sugovushan is being cleared of mines,” Ismayilov said. “Eight out of 10 kilometers of this road have been cleared. The road will be cleared of mines and put into operation over the next 2-3 days.”

“The roads with a total length of 28.5 kilometers leading to Sugovushan and Talish villages of Tartar district are being restored in accordance with the second technical category,” the Azerbaijani State Agency of Automobile Roads told Trend. “The width of the carriageway of the two-lane asphalt concrete road will be nine meters.”

The construction on a 21-kilometer section of the road from Tartar to Sugovushan village is nearing completion. The road has been prepared for asphalting. Moreover, the construction of a 7.5-kilometer road from Sugovushan to Talish has begun.

At the next stage, it is planned to build a road with a length of eight kilometers from Chayli village to Talish village, as well as a new 22.5-kilometer road from Talish village to Gashalti Garagoyunlu village through Tap Garagoyunlu village.

Thanks to the connection of these roads, along with Tartar city, movement from Naftalan city will be ensured in this direction as an alternative road.

The roads leading to Sugovushan and Talish villages were built in the 1970s upon the order of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev in connection with the construction of the Sugovushan reservoir. Currently, large-scale construction work is underway to restore the historical road to the liberated settlements.