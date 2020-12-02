Azerbaijan talks major restoration work to be carried out on liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

Head of the Public Relations Department of the State Automobile Transport Service under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, Nurida Allahyarova spoke about the major work to be carried out on the city of Shusha, and in the Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadly, Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin districts, which had been liberated from the Armenian occupation.

According to Allahyarova, the restoration of transport infrastructure, ensuring the needs for cargo and passenger transportation both during the recovery period and after it, that is, the restoration of all services provided by road transport, are the main goals to be implemented in the liberated territories.

The research carried out by the state service showed that over 30 years of occupation in these territories, the transport infrastructure and the material and technical base of this area have practically been destroyed, she said.

“As many as 22 transport enterprises, including garages, office buildings, workshops, garage equipment, 10 bus terminals and auto stations, 1,015 vehicles have been destroyed,” said the service representative.