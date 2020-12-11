SMS-permit system in Azerbaijan soon to be in force amid COVID lockdown (UPDATE)

Details added: First version posted on 12:08

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.11

Trend:

Azerbaijan has activated the SMS-permit system in the country amid the increasing COVID-19 infections, Trend reports.

By a decree of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, from 00:00 (GMT+4) on December 14, 2020, to 00:00 on January 18, 2021, the current quarantine regime will be tightened.

During this period, in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Mingachevir, Shirvan and in the territory of Absheron region, as well as in Lankaran, Masalli, Jalilabad, Shaki, Zagatala, Guba, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Barda, Bilasuvar and Ismayilli districts (excluding villages and towns), the restrictions for citizens to leave their house will be in force.

In line with the decree of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers dated December 8, 2020, the movement of persons working in organizations whose activities are permitted will be carried out on the basis of a certificate, as well as after the employer has entered data about them in the ‘icaze.e-gov.az’ portal.

To obtain permission on the portal, the executives of the structure and organizations can enter information about certain employees on the portal.

Citizens will have to send an SMS to 8103 to get permission to leave their home (SMS are free). One of the following two indices and identification information must be indicated in the text of SMS messages:

A digit 1 - for urgent medical needs or scheduled treatment. The permit is issued for 3 hours;

A digit 2 – for the need to purchase food and other essentials, medicines, the use of government services, banking, postal and other services provided in the areas whose activities are permitted, as well as to leave the place of residence for the purpose of spending time outdoors (permission issued once a day for 3 hours).

In the event of an immediate danger to life and health, it is not required to send an SMS message to leave the house.

In order to leave the place of residence and location for participation in the funeral of a close relative, each person must obtain permission by calling ‘102’ of the Department of Duty Units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Also, when summoned to court or law enforcement agencies, persons leave their place of residence and location without sending an SMS message. In this case, at the request of the police officers, they must submit a document on the summons to the court or law enforcement agency.

Regarding the difficulties related to the rules of using the SMS system as sending SMS or getting it, the citizens can call ‘9108’ contact line of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations (ASAN service) under the President of Azerbaijan.

Individuals, legal entities and officials shall be held liable for violation of the rules for the application of restrictions on movement established by this resolution in the manner prescribed by the Code of Administrative Offenses and the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.