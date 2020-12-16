COVID-19-related situation to be very difficult over upcoming three months - WHO
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16
Trend:
The COVID-19-related situation will be very difficult over the upcoming three months, Head of the WHO Office in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci said, Trend reports on Dec.16.
Harmanci made the statement speaking at a briefing on the results of the WHO Assessment Mission on Reserves in the Healthcare Sector.
