Numerous mines found and neutralized in Azerbaijan’s Khojavend district (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26
By Samir Ali - Trend:
The employees of Azerbaijan’s Lachin District Police Department continue to search for unexploded ordnance on Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports referring to the Barda district group of the press-service of the Interior Ministry.
The policemen found a lot of mines in Uchtepe settlement of Khojavend district and informed the employees of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) about it.
When exploring this area, 78 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines and fuses were found, measures were taken to neutralize them.
