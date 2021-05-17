Bronze monument to world-famous Azerbaijani singer to be ready in a month - Trend TV

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The process of preparing a bronze monument to the world famous Azerbaijani pop and opera singer, People's Artist of the USSR Muslim Magomayev, is underway, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, sculptor-monumentalist, laureate of state awards, Rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts Omar Eldarov told Trend TV.

According to Eldarov, the monument will be ready in a month.

Eldarov noted that the height of the monument will be two meters.

“The monument will be erected on the territory of Baku Boulevard. We have chosen such a background that the monument will face the city and its back to the seaport. Behind it, multi-storey buildings, and a complex in the form of a huge crescent (The Crescent Development Project) will be visible. Due to the fact that these structures are located practically on the other side of the boulevard and seem minimalistic, the monument to the world-famous singer Muslim Magomayev will look majestic,” Eldarov said.