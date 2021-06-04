Winners of second free practice session within Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix announced
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The winners of the second free practice session within the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix have been announced, Trend reports on June 4.
Ten teams took part in the race.
Sergio Perez representing Red Bull Racing Honda ranked first. The driver of Red Bull Racing Honda Max Verstappen ranked second. Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow driver Carlos Sainz ranked third.
Thus, the program of the first day of competition in the F1 class ended.
The races within the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix started in Baku on June 4 and will last until June 6.
