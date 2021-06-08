Some restaurants in Azerbaijan violate quarantine rules by inviting foreign singers
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8
Trend:
Some restaurants in Azerbaijan violate quarantine rules by inviting foreign singers, Trend reports on June 8 referring to the Operational Headquarters of the Cabinet of Ministers.
Azerbaijan has achieved success in the fight against COVID-19, thanks to the decisions of the Operational Headquarters to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, strict control over their implementation and citizens' compliance with the relevant requirements.