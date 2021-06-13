Azerbaijan confirms 45 more COVID-19 cases, 182 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 45 new COVID-19 cases, 182 patients have recovered, Trend reports on June 13 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 335,171 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 328,580 of them have recovered, and 4,953 people have died. Currently, 1,638 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,389 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,622,499 tests have been conducted so far.