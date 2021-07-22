Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22

Trend:

Some 17,067 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 22, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 5,392 citizens, and the second dose to 11,675 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 4,415,967 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,602,510 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,813,457 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.