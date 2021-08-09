Azerbaijan confirms 1,101 COVID-19 cases, 311 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,101 new COVID-19 cases, 311 patients have recovered, and nine patients have died, Trend reports on Aug.9 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 352,926 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 335,336 of them have recovered, and 5,072 people have died. Currently, 12,518 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,947 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,123,715 tests have been conducted so far.