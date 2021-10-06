Baku Higher Oil School and Swiss University UBIS sign dual diploma contract (PHOTO)

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and the Swiss University UBIS have signed a cooperation contract on the joint implementation of the MBA program. The purpose of the contract is to establish a partnership between BHOS and UBIS in the field of education and science.

The document provides for the implementation of MBA dual diploma programs at BHOS based on UBIS educational programs. Under the contract, Baku Higher Oil School will implement educational programs that will be approved by the International Accreditation Council for Business Education of UBIS (IACBE) and other accreditation bodies. BHOS, in turn, will provide high-quality teaching of UBIS educational programs.

The contact on cooperation was signed by Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov and Deputy Director General of UBIS University, Director of Commercial Affairs Rafael Salazar.

Welcoming the guests at the online meeting, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov congratulated all teachers on Teacher's Day. Touching upon the importance of the document signed between BHOS and UBIS, the rector said that this cooperation would be beneficial for both universities. Elmar Gasimov invited the leadership of the UBIS University to Azerbaijan.

Director of the BHOS Business Management Center, Rovshan Budagov, gave information about the education process that will be jointly implemented within the MBA program. He stressed that international cooperation is the key to the future success of higher education institutions.

Noting that the contact on cooperation provides ample opportunities for both universities, UBIS Deputy General Director Rafael Salazar said that students will be able to take advantage of this opportunity at a high level.

The University of Business and International Studies (UBIS) in Geneva (Switzerland) offers bachelor's (BBA, BAIR), master's (MBA, MAIR) and doctoral programs in business administration and international relations.

Students from 40 countries of the world study at UBIS. UBIS offers students the opportunity to study at 20 shared campuses, besides Geneva. It is the first educational institution in Switzerland to receive full accreditation to deliver business and international relations programs in the United States and other foreign countries.