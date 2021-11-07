Azerbaijan organizes cortege of classic cars on occasion of Victory Day (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7
Trend:
"Vintage Garage" and "Classic Car Club" through the support of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation organized a cortege of classic cars in Baku on Nov. 7 on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Victory Day, Trend reports.
The cars produced before 1980 were involved in the procession, which started from the Heydar Aliyev Center.
The cortege of classic cars aroused great interest among the residents of the city.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan holds meeting on results of work of state commission on elimination of consequences of Armenia’s aggression (PHOTO)
Georgia's ombudsman: Saakashvili was receiving small amounts of juices and purees for medical purposes
Topics discussed at Global Baku Forum to help solving problems - head of Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center
Training held for participants of VII national knowledge contest "Heydar Aliyev and history of Azerbaijan" (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty to contribute to establishment of regional peace - aide to Azerbaijani president