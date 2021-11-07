Azerbaijan organizes cortege of classic cars on occasion of Victory Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

Trend:

"Vintage Garage" and "Classic Car Club" through the support of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation organized a cortege of classic cars in Baku on Nov. 7 on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Victory Day, Trend reports.

The cars produced before 1980 were involved in the procession, which started from the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The cortege of classic cars aroused great interest among the residents of the city.