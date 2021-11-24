Construction at Khojasan station of Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro nearing end

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The construction work is nearing end at the Khojasan station of Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro, finishing work is underway, Spokesman for Baku Metro CJSC Bakhtiyar Mammadov told Trend on Nov. 24.

Mammadov said that if there are no problems, the Khojasan overground station will be put into operation till late 2022.

“The station will play an important role in passenger traffic on the Lokbatan - Sadarak Shopping Center section,” spokesman added.

"This station will differ from Bakmil station (the first overground metro station),” Mammadov said. “It is in the middle of the metro line. There is a problem with the arrival and departure of trains in this direction.”

“Sometimes it affects the intervals,” the spokesman said. “As a result, passengers are dissatisfied. There will be no problems with Khojasan station because it is at the beginning of route.”