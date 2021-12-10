Azerbaijan names various cases when spread of information is not allowed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

Azerbaijan is determining the conditions upon which the spread of information, the disclosure of the source of information are not allowed, Trend reports on Dec. 10.

This issue has been outlined in the bill "On Media".

According to the bill, media outlets and journalists are not allowed to:

1. spread the information provided on condition of confidentiality;

2. disclose the identity of the person who provided the information without his/her consent;

3. spread information about the preliminary investigation without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court;

4. spread the copies of the files on criminal prosecution, drawn up in the manner prescribed upon the Azerbaijani Criminal Procedure Code and considered to be the information confirmed upon the documents in accordance with the Azerbaijani law "On Obtaining Information";

5. spread any information about underage suspects, accused and injured people without the permission of these people or their legal representatives;

6. spread the information envisaged upon Article 9.3 of the Azerbaijani law "On Combating Religious Extremism";

7. cases of abuse envisaged upon Article 388 of the Azerbaijani Code of Administrative Offenses;

8. the editor and (or) journalist may not be forced to disclose the source of information on the case which is being investigated or being considered in the court, except for the cases envisaged upon Article 15.3 of the law;

9. the executive editor or journalist must disclose the source of information upon the court order in the following cases:

10. protect human life;

11. prevent heinous crimes;

12. protect a person accused of committing a heinous crime;

13. the requirements of article 15.1.3 of the law do not limit the right of a journalist to conduct an independent investigation.