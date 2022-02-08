Ines Eissa, the famous painter of Egypt, conducted a master classes (PHOTO)

The famous Egyptian aritst Ines Eissa has conducted the master classes to the young students at the Republican Art Gymnasium under the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

According to Trend, the well-known artist Ines Eissa told to students about new ideas based on the rules for the use of a new method of practice hereby which will bring to the art of painting.

Later on, she shared his own secrets of the methods with them. She got a chance to be acquainted with the handworks of the well-known artists in Azerbaijan such as Gunay Mehdizade, Tahir Salahov, Sakit Mammadov. She stressed that, each of them have their own specific methods and the works of those artists are possessed with the great interest.

The artist emphasized Azerbaijan as a modern country and here, there is a great love and care to the art and underlined the ability of Azerbaijani people on preserving their traditions and national values.

The Director of the Art Gymnasium, Aytan Ahmadova highlighted the importance of such a master classes both on contribution the forming of the outlook of students and the playing key role for their future career. According to him, the acquaintance of students with the working principle of artists with different approaches will be an exceptional service in their future activities.

At the end of the master class, the gymnasium presented a letter of thanks to the artist.