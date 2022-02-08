Ines Eissa, the famous painter of Egypt, conducted a master classes (PHOTO)

Society 8 February 2022 14:22 (UTC+04:00)
Ines Eissa, the famous painter of Egypt, conducted a master classes (PHOTO)

The famous Egyptian aritst Ines Eissa has conducted the master classes to the young students at the Republican Art Gymnasium under the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

According to Trend, the well-known artist Ines Eissa told to students about new ideas based on the rules for the use of a new method of practice hereby which will bring to the art of painting.

Later on, she shared his own secrets of the methods with them. She got a chance to be acquainted with the handworks of the well-known artists in Azerbaijan such as Gunay Mehdizade, Tahir Salahov, Sakit Mammadov. She stressed that, each of them have their own specific methods and the works of those artists are possessed with the great interest.

The artist emphasized Azerbaijan as a modern country and here, there is a great love and care to the art and underlined the ability of Azerbaijani people on preserving their traditions and national values.

The Director of the Art Gymnasium, Aytan Ahmadova highlighted the importance of such a master classes both on contribution the forming of the outlook of students and the playing key role for their future career. According to him, the acquaintance of students with the working principle of artists with different approaches will be an exceptional service in their future activities.

At the end of the master class, the gymnasium presented a letter of thanks to the artist.

Ines Eissa, the famous painter of Egypt, conducted a master classes (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Ines Eissa, the famous painter of Egypt, conducted a master classes (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Ines Eissa, the famous painter of Egypt, conducted a master classes (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Ines Eissa, the famous painter of Egypt, conducted a master classes (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Ines Eissa, the famous painter of Egypt, conducted a master classes (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Ines Eissa, the famous painter of Egypt, conducted a master classes (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Ines Eissa, the famous painter of Egypt, conducted a master classes (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Ines Eissa, the famous painter of Egypt, conducted a master classes (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Turkmen Commodity Exchange offering trading in hydrotreated diesel fuel
Turkmen Commodity Exchange offering trading in hydrotreated diesel fuel
Georgia’s Poti FIZ eyes carrying out new projects in 2022 (Exclusive)
Georgia’s Poti FIZ eyes carrying out new projects in 2022 (Exclusive)
Demand for Iran's carpet export declines
Demand for Iran's carpet export declines
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Dollarization expected to remain largely unchanged in Kazakhstan - moody's Finance 15:47
Turkmen Commodity Exchange offering trading in hydrotreated diesel fuel Business 15:45
Kyrgyzstan participates in international food exhibition in Moscow Kyrgyzstan 15:43
Azerbaijan expects increase in age based pensions - Social Protection Fund Society 15:35
Iran focusing on increasing transit of goods through its roads Transport 15:35
Kazakh president instructs to determine single pool of investment projects Kazakhstan 15:30
Putin likely to visit Turkey, but no specific dates agreed yet — Kremlin spokesman Russia 15:29
India to launch largest immunisation programme: Health Minister Mandaviya Other News 15:23
Australian trade minister to visit India on February 10 for FTA talks Other News 15:23
Volvo Cars to invest $1.1 bln in Swedish plant for switch to EVs Europe 15:18
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 8 Society 15:16
Russian president to make visit to Turkey at first opportunity Russia 15:16
Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration arrives in Azerbaijan Politics 15:05
Kazakhstan to look closely into provision of unnecessary benefits to some customs operators Construction 14:56
Georgia’s Poti FIZ eyes carrying out new projects in 2022 (Exclusive) Georgia 14:51
Azerbaijan talks ongoing building of modular hospitals in liberated lands Society 14:46
Kazakhstan's president instructs gov't to provide proposals for recovery of illegally exported funds Kazakhstan 14:44
Ines Eissa, the famous painter of Egypt, conducted a master classes (PHOTO) Society 14:22
Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss issues of expanding military cooperation (PHOTO) Politics 14:18
Persian Gulf-Black Sea route to create alternatives to access to Black Sea Transport 14:17
Moody’s expects deposit dollarization to decrease in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:09
Demand for Iran's carpet export declines Business 13:57
Azerbaijan to adjust labour pensions following presidential decree Politics 13:56
Loading/unloading activity in Iran’s Imam Khomeini port up Transport 13:55
Pensioners to get financial assistance in Azerbaijan following presidential order Politics 13:22
Majority of loans issued in Azerbaijan fell on households in 2021 - CBA Finance 13:21
Azerbaijan announces auctions for state property Economy 13:20
Azerbaijan always respects its historical and cultural heritage - ministry Society 13:17
IAC records increase in cargo transportation via Iran's Bushehr Airport Transport 13:13
Kazakhstan to demonopolize construction sector market Kazakhstan 13:10
Georgia reveals data on international visitors in Jan. 2022 Georgia 13:06
Uzbekistan, Pakistan form new joint organizations in various sectors Uzbekistan 13:04
bp’s production up due to major project start-ups Oil&Gas 13:03
Govt moves to address shortage of nurses, likely to permit foreign graduates to work in India Other News 13:02
SOCAR Georgia Gas announces tender on fire alarm equipment purchase Tenders 13:02
Russia records over 13 mln COVID-19 cases since onset of pandemic Russia 12:58
Passenger transportation via Kazakhstan's internal waters growing Transport 12:48
Kazakhstan reports decrease in cargo transport via internal waters Transport 12:47
Azerbaijani MFA appeals to int’l community Politics 12:46
New Zealand PM warns of more COVID variants in 2022 Other News 12:39
Turkmen corporation to purchase technical resources via tender Tenders 12:39
Kazakhstan to increase taxes on cryptocurrency mining ICT 12:39
India crosses 170 crore vaccination mark Other News 12:35
bp expects production from gas, low carbon to be slightly lower Oil&Gas 12:35
Turkmenbashi refinery extends tender for equipment supply Tenders 12:32
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender to buy diesel fuel Tenders 12:32
Azerbaijan talks number of appeals received for rural business dev't projects Economy 12:30
Azerbaijan, Iran implementing joint projects in Iran's Astara County – Governor of Astara Business 12:28
India GDP to grow 9.2%, estimated at ₹147.5 lakh cr in FY22: MoS Finance Other News 12:21
bp sees potential for continued gas price volatility Oil&Gas 12:20
Georgia to see increase in GDP growth, state budget revenues, expenditures in 2022 - forecast Georgia 12:19
Azerbaijan's Health Ministry makes statement on injured of road accident in Khojaly Society 12:18
Axpo inks revolving credit facility with global syndicate Oil&Gas 12:12
Kazakhstan boosts manufacturing of passenger cars Business 12:07
Abu Dhabi's AD Ports Group opens at 3.5 dirhams a share on debut Arab World 11:58
Kazakhstan is in strong need of nuclear power station - president Economy 11:58
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to approve agreement on joint customs control Uzbekistan 11:56
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates newly renovated 330 kV “Yashma” junction substation (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:54
Iran aims to develop transit cooperation with neighboring countries Transport 11:52
Iran launches new port, road, railway facilities Transport 11:50
Kazakhstan’s uranium mining company opens tender to buy valves Tenders 11:45
Turkmenistan selling technical sulfuric acid on local exchange Business 11:41
Centre's 3 crore package helped over 3.5 lakh small businesses: PM Modi Other News 11:38
Kazakhstan's National Bank forecasts economic growth in 2022 Kazakhstan 11:34
Kazakhstan to complete switch to balanced asset allocation in 2022 Kazakhstan 11:31
Efforts to fully account for missing persons during first Karabakh war critical to lasting peace - US Department of State Politics 11:30
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale February 8 Oil&Gas 11:28
Uzbek Commodity Exchange announces weekly quotes of commodities for export Uzbekistan 11:27
SoftBank-led funding more than triples ElasticRun’s valuation to $1.5 billion Other News 11:18
Ikea-backed Livspace turns unicorn with $180 million KKR-led funding Other News 11:16
Kazakhstan talks investments of non-residents in state securities Kazakhstan 11:10
India will be fastest growing economy among large economies, says FM Sitharaman Other News 11:08
Uzbekistan in no hurry to end Chevy Spark production despite latest GM reports Uzbekistan 11:05
Turkmenistan uses infrastructure investments to address tranportation issues Transport 10:58
'Dostluq' carpet to be demonstrated in Azerbaijan’s national pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 Society 10:55
Iran sees increase in exports from Qazvin Province Business 10:52
How hydropower becoming most popular renewable energy source? Oil&Gas 10:49
Kazakhstan to hold discussions on reorganization of Samruk Kazyna fund - president Kazakhstan 10:39
Balkan Gas Hub adds one more participant of gas exchange Oil&Gas 10:36
National Bank of Kazakhstan to continue to pursue disinflationary monetary policy Kazakhstan 10:33
Georgia’s Poti FIZ CEO talks projects launched in 2021 (Exclusive) Georgia 10:32
Repair works nearing completion as part of Absheron gas field project - JOCAP Oil&Gas 10:19
Last equipment delivered to Baku Deep Water Jacket yard for Absheron field – JOCAP Oil&Gas 10:11
Iranian currency rates for February 8 Finance 09:57
JOCAP updates on work at EPS Platform for Absheron gas field Oil&Gas 09:56
Kazakhstan completes dev't of digital tenge platform prototype Kazakhstan 09:48
Real sector becomes main factor in Kazakhstan's sustainable economic growth - PM Kazakhstan 09:48
Today's Azerbaijan is strong as result of President Ilham Aliyev's successful policy, Armenia must accept reality - head of Trend News Agency's Foreign Projects Directorate (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 09:46
Kazakhstan to reduce utilization fees - PM Business 09:40
Oil slips from 7-year highs ahead of more U.S.-Iran talks Oil&Gas 09:30
Kazakhstan sets up fixed prices for raw and commercial gas Kazakhstan 09:29
Kazakhstan’s new government faces task to restore country’s economic potential – president Kazakhstan 09:26
Azerbaijani FM, Sec Gen of Organization of Turkic States discuss agenda issues (PHOTO) Politics 09:23
Kazakhstan's economy grew in 2021 – President Tokayev Kazakhstan 09:16
Take a sad song and make it better: ‘Hey Jude’ NFT fetches $77,000 Other News 08:53
Beijing 2022: Azerbaijani figure skater advances to next stage (PHOTO) Society 08:30
NATO intends to continue close political dialogue with Georgia (Exclusive) Georgia 08:24
Ukraine to hold military exercise with involvement of Bayraktar, Javelin, NLAW Other News 08:19
U.S. to spend $725 mln this year on abandoned coal mine cleanup US 07:46
Turkey confirms 96,514 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:14
All news