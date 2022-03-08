Azerbaijani MFA reveals number of compatriots evacuated from Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 8

Trend:

The evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens from Ukraine through the territory of neighboring states due to the situation in the country continues, Trend reports via Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, 4,375 people have been evacuated to Azerbaijan from Ukraine so far (1,237 in the last 24 hours).

Of these, 2,298 people were evacuated by charter flights, and 2,077 by land transport.

For the evacuation of citizens, the Azerbaijani government organized 12 charter flights, most of which were from Romania and Poland.

The evacuation of compatriots continues both by charter flights and by buses through the territory of countries neighboring Ukraine, added the ministry.