Azerbaijan’s Ganja to hold next Small and Medium Business Fest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Next exhibition-fair Small and Medium Business (SMB) Fest will be held in Azerbaijan’s Ganja on May 13, Trend reports citing the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA).

SMBDA invites residents and guests of Ganja to attend this event.

Exhibition-fair will present food and non-food products produced by Ganja entrepreneurs, handicrafts.

According to agency, local startups can also be represented at SMB Fest with their products and services.

Business-to-business (B2B) meetings of entrepreneurs will be held within the framework of exhibition-fair, cultural and entertainment program and master classes for creative people will be organized.

Goals of SMB Fest are to promote and support the sales of products and services of micro and small businesses among a wide consumer audience, and the establishment of business ties.

Exhibition-fair in Ganja will be open to visitors from 10:00 (GMT+4) to 20:00 (GMT+4).