Azerbaijan's ANAMA talks its employee injured following mine explosion in Jabrayil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. An employee of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Ruhin Valiyev (born in 1991) was injured following an anti-personnel mine explosion that occurred at nearly 09:00 (GMT +4) on June 17, 2022 in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Trend reports via the agency's press service.

According to the press service, the incident took place while the employee was performing his duties.

Valiyev was hospitalized in a regional hospital with a traumatic amputation of his left leg from the ankle. Currently, his condition is stable.

The public will be further informed about the incident, added the press service.